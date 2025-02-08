Ohio hosts Appalachian State following Huntley’s 20-point performance

Appalachian State Mountaineers (14-9, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Ohio Bobcats (12-10, 6-4 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State faces Ohio after CJ Huntley scored 20 points in Appalachian State’s 60-58 victory over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Bobcats have gone 9-1 in home games. Ohio leads the MAC with 16.0 fast break points.

The Mountaineers are 3-5 on the road. Appalachian State is sixth in the Sun Belt with 13.4 assists per game led by Myles Tate averaging 5.7.

Ohio averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Ohio have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Clayton averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 12.9 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Tate is averaging 16 points, 5.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Mountaineers. Huntley is averaging 16.3 points and 10.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 69.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.