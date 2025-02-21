Ohio hosts Akron after Paveletzke’s 22-point game

Akron Zips (21-5, 13-0 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (14-12, 8-5 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio takes on Akron after Jackson Paveletzke scored 22 points in Ohio’s 84-82 win against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Bobcats are 10-2 in home games. Ohio ranks sixth in the MAC in team defense, giving up 75.6 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Zips are 13-0 in conference matchups. Akron ranks 65th in college basketball averaging 11.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.3% from deep. Bowen Hardman leads the team averaging 1.9 makes while shooting 39.5% from 3-point range.

Ohio makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Akron has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Akron has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 45.0% shooting opponents of Ohio have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paveletzke is averaging 13.2 points and five assists for the Bobcats. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Hardman is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 6.5 points. Nate Johnson is shooting 50.9% and averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 77.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Zips: 10-0, averaging 87.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.