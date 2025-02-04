Ognacevic leads Lipscomb against West Georgia

Lipscomb Bisons (15-8, 7-3 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (4-19, 2-8 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces West Georgia after Jacob Ognacevic scored 32 points in Lipscomb’s 87-80 win over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Wolves have gone 3-4 at home. West Georgia is ninth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 78.1 points while holding opponents to 48.1% shooting.

The Bisons are 7-3 in ASUN play. Lipscomb ranks fourth in the ASUN with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Ognacevic averaging 8.1.

West Georgia’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 48.1% shooting opponents of West Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton Williams-Dryden is shooting 57.7% and averaging 17.3 points for the Wolves. Rickey Ballard is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gyasi Powell is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging 11 points. Ognacevic is averaging 19 points and 8.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.