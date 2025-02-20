Ognacevic leads Lipscomb against North Alabama after 22-point game

North Alabama Lions (20-8, 12-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (19-9, 11-4 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on North Alabama after Jacob Ognacevic scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 66-57 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Bisons have gone 10-3 at home. Lipscomb is third in the ASUN scoring 78.9 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Lions are 12-3 in conference matchups. North Alabama is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Lipscomb averages 78.9 points, 8.1 more per game than the 70.8 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Lipscomb gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ognacevic is averaging 20 points and eight rebounds for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 14.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Daniel Ortiz averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Jacari Lane is shooting 39.0% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.