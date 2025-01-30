Ognacevic and the Lipscomb Bisons host conference foe Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-11, 4-4 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (14-7, 6-2 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -11; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Kimble III and Eastern Kentucky visit Jacob Ognacevic and Lipscomb on Thursday.

The Bisons have gone 7-2 in home games. Lipscomb leads the ASUN with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ognacevic averaging 6.0.

The Colonels are 4-4 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky ranks eighth in the ASUN giving up 76.9 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

Lipscomb is shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 46.1% Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 41.1% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gyasi Powell averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Ognacevic is averaging 18.5 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kimble is scoring 18.4 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Colonels. Devontae Blanton is averaging 17.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.