Oglesby and Oral Roberts host South Dakota State

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-5, 8-2 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (20-3, 10-0 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on South Dakota State after Jalei Oglesby scored 23 points in Oral Roberts’ 88-62 win over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Jackrabbits are 10-1 in home games. South Dakota State averages 16.2 assists per game to lead the Summit, paced by Paige Meyer with 5.1.

The Golden Eagles have gone 8-2 against Summit opponents. Oral Roberts leads the Summit scoring 81.9 points per game while shooting 46.0%.

South Dakota State scores 75.2 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 70.8 Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meyer is averaging 9.8 points and 5.1 assists for the Jackrabbits. Brooklyn Meyer is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Oglesby is scoring 17.2 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Golden Eagles. Taleyah Jones is averaging 19.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 80.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.