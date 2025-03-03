Ogele, Portland State Vikings to visit Versteeg, Sacramento State Hornets

Portland State Vikings (4-22, 1-16 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (13-17, 6-11 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhema Ogele and Portland State take on Benthe Versteeg and Sacramento State on Monday.

The Hornets have gone 8-6 at home. Sacramento State is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Vikings are 1-16 in Big Sky play. Portland State is 2-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Sacramento State is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 41.4% Portland State allows to opponents. Portland State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Sacramento State gives up.

The Hornets and Vikings match up Monday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaydia Martin is averaging 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Hornets. Versteeg is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Alaya Fitzgerald averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc. Kyleigh Brown is shooting 44.4% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 58.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Vikings: 0-10, averaging 58.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.