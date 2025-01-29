O’Garro and Texas State host Louisiana

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-15, 4-5 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (12-9, 5-4 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts Louisiana after Josh O’Garro scored 21 points in Texas State’s 80-65 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Bobcats are 7-1 in home games. Texas State is second in the Sun Belt scoring 77.5 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-5 against conference opponents. Louisiana has a 1-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Texas State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Louisiana allows. Louisiana’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Texas State has allowed to its opponents (43.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: O’Garro is averaging 9.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bobcats. Coleton Benson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kentrell Garnett averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is shooting 42.7% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.