Odom and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane host conference foe Wichita State

Wichita State Shockers (11-8, 1-5 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-11, 2-4 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dwon Odom and Tulsa host Corey Washington and Wichita State in AAC action Sunday.

The Golden Hurricane are 6-5 in home games. Tulsa is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Shockers are 1-5 in conference games. Wichita State is 5-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Tulsa’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Wichita State allows. Wichita State averages 75.9 points per game, 2.3 more than the 73.6 Tulsa gives up to opponents.

The Golden Hurricane and Shockers face off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Odom is shooting 52.6% and averaging 13.5 points for the Golden Hurricane. Keaston Willis is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Xavier Bell is averaging 14 points for the Shockers. Washington is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Shockers: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.