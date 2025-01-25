Oday and CSU Fullerton host UCSB

UCSB Gauchos (12-7, 4-4 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-15, 1-8 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces UCSB after Donovan Oday scored 20 points in CSU Fullerton’s 71-68 loss to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Titans are 4-6 on their home court. CSU Fullerton is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gauchos have gone 4-4 against Big West opponents. UCSB is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

CSU Fullerton’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UCSB allows. UCSB averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game CSU Fullerton allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Richardson averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Oday is shooting 52.3% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games.

Kenny Pohto is averaging 12.7 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Gauchos. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

