O’Connor leads George Mason against Richmond after 26-point showing

George Mason Patriots (23-7, 14-3 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (10-20, 5-12 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -5.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason visits Richmond after Brayden O’Connor scored 26 points in George Mason’s 69-62 victory over the La Salle Explorers.

The Spiders are 6-8 in home games. Richmond has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Patriots are 14-3 in A-10 play. George Mason averages 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Richmond makes 41.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). George Mason has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dusan Neskovic is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Spiders. Mikkel Tyne is averaging 12.8 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jalen Haynes is shooting 56.9% and averaging 13.5 points for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 25.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 65.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.