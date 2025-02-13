O’Brien leads Detroit Mercy against Milwaukee after 25-point outing

Milwaukee Panthers (6-20, 3-12 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (12-10, 6-8 Horizon)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays Milwaukee after Emaia O’Brien scored 25 points in Detroit Mercy’s 72-55 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Titans are 8-3 in home games. Detroit Mercy ranks seventh in the Horizon in team defense, allowing 68.9 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Panthers are 3-12 in conference play. Milwaukee is 2-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

Detroit Mercy scores 63.8 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 68.8 Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee averages 62.0 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 68.9 Detroit Mercy allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah McQueen is scoring 15.5 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Titans. O’Brien is averaging 15.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games.

Kamy Peppler is averaging 8.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Panthers. Anna Lutz is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.