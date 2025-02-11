Oakland visits Craig and IU Indianapolis

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (10-15, 7-7 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (8-18, 4-11 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis plays Oakland after Sean Craig scored 26 points in IU Indianapolis’ 91-73 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Jaguars have gone 5-6 at home. IU Indianapolis ranks seventh in the Horizon League with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Craig averaging 5.2.

The Golden Grizzlies are 7-7 in Horizon League play. Oakland is 7-13 against opponents over .500.

IU Indianapolis scores 74.8 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 70.0 Oakland allows. Oakland averages 66.9 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 75.8 IU Indianapolis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Zilinskas is averaging 17.7 points for the Jaguars. Craig is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Jones is averaging 5.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Tuburu Niavalurua is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.