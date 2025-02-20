Oakland takes on Purdue Fort Wayne following Mashhour’s 24-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-15, 9-7 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (18-10, 11-6 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits Purdue Fort Wayne after Nassim Mashhour scored 24 points in Oakland’s 93-83 overtime win against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Mastodons have gone 11-1 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks ninth in the Horizon League with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Chandler Cuthrell averaging 4.3.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 9-7 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 82.3 points, 11.9 more per game than the 70.4 Oakland allows. Oakland averages 68.4 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 75.1 Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Jackson is averaging 19.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mastodons. Rasheed Bello is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tuburu Niavalurua is averaging 13.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Allen David Mukeba Jr. is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 82.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.