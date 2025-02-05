Oakland hosts Youngstown State after Farmer’s 22-point performance

Youngstown State Penguins (14-10, 8-5 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (10-14, 7-6 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on Oakland after EJ Farmer scored 22 points in Youngstown State’s 84-79 loss to the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Golden Grizzlies are 6-3 on their home court. Oakland is 6-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Penguins have gone 8-5 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State is fourth in the Horizon League scoring 76.1 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.

Oakland scores 66.6 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 71.2 Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Oakland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tuburu Niavalurua is averaging 13.6 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Allen David Mukeba Jr. is averaging 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Farmer is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Penguins. Cris Carroll is averaging 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Penguins: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.