Oakland hosts Meredith and Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse (10-20, 7-12 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-20, 6-13 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits Oakland after Mya Meredith scored 21 points in Northern Kentucky’s 81-75 loss to the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 4-7 at home. Oakland is 7-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

The Norse have gone 7-12 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky has a 4-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Oakland scores 59.5 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 69.7 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 65.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 71.5 Oakland gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Royal-Davis is averaging 4.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and two steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Macy Smith is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kalissa Lacy averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. Macey Blevins is averaging 14 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 55.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Norse: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.