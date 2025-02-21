Oakland and Youngstown State face off for conference showdown

Youngstown State Penguins (10-17, 5-12 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-18, 6-11 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maddy Skorupski and Oakland host Jewel Watkins and Youngstown State in Horizon play Saturday.

The Golden Grizzlies are 4-6 in home games. Oakland is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Penguins have gone 5-12 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State allows 62.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.2 points per game.

Oakland is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 39.6% Youngstown State allows to opponents. Youngstown State’s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Oakland has allowed to its opponents (42.8%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Royal-Davis is averaging 4.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Macy Smith is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Watkins is averaging 14.4 points for the Penguins. Malia Magestro is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 55.5 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Penguins: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

