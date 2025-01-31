Nwokeji leads Jacksonville against North Florida after 21-point game

North Florida Ospreys (11-11, 4-5 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (13-8, 7-2 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville hosts North Florida after Zimi Nwokeji scored 21 points in Jacksonville’s 83-79 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Dolphins are 7-2 on their home court. Jacksonville is seventh in the ASUN scoring 72.3 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Ospreys are 4-5 in ASUN play. North Florida ranks second in the ASUN with 16.0 assists per game led by Jaylen Smith averaging 5.9.

Jacksonville scores 72.3 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 85.9 North Florida allows. North Florida has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

The Dolphins and Ospreys meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert McCray is averaging 16.8 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Dolphins. Nwokeji is averaging 9.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the last 10 games.

Jasai Miles is averaging 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Ospreys. Liam Murphy is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 80.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.