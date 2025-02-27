Nunez and the Campbell Camels take on conference foe Towson

Campbell Camels (16-10, 9-5 CAA) at Towson Tigers (9-17, 7-8 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gemma Nunez and Campbell take on Khady Leye and Towson in CAA play.

The Tigers have gone 5-7 at home. Towson is eighth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 32.9 rebounds. Leye paces the Tigers with 6.9 boards.

The Camels are 9-5 against conference opponents. Campbell is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Towson is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 39.1% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Towson allows.

The Tigers and Camels meet Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: India Johnston averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Anasia Staton is shooting 43.7% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

Courtney Dahlquist is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Camels, while averaging 9.6 points. Gianni Boone is shooting 47.9% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 57.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points per game.

Camels: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

