Nugent leads Holy Cross against Bucknell after 21-point outing

Bucknell Bison (16-14, 12-5 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (13-17, 5-12 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross takes on Bucknell after Joe Nugent scored 21 points in Holy Cross’ 81-73 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

The Crusaders are 7-5 in home games. Holy Cross has a 4-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bison have gone 12-5 against Patriot League opponents. Bucknell ranks eighth in the Patriot League giving up 72.6 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

Holy Cross’ average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Bucknell gives up. Bucknell averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Holy Cross allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Green is averaging 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Crusaders. Caleb Kenney is averaging 11.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Josh Bascoe averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Noah Williamson is shooting 63.6% and averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.