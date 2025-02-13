Novik, Morehead State Eagles to visit Coffey, Lindenwood (MO) Lions

Morehead State Eagles (8-16, 3-11 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (16-7, 12-2 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Katie Novik and Morehead State visit Brooke Coffey and Lindenwood (MO) in OVC play.

The Lions are 11-2 on their home court. Lindenwood (MO) scores 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Eagles are 3-11 against conference opponents. Morehead State gives up 72.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.1 points per game.

Lindenwood (MO) averages 68.6 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 72.6 Morehead State allows. Morehead State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Lindenwood (MO) allows.

The Lions and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coffey is averaging 10.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Lions. Ellie Brueggemann is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Novik is averaging 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.6 steals for the Eagles. Chrishawn Coleman is averaging 15.0 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 72.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 59.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

