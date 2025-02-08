Notre Dame hosts Virginia Tech following Burton’s 25-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (10-13, 5-7 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-12, 4-7 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -7.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces Virginia Tech after Markus Burton scored 25 points in Notre Dame’s 67-60 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Fighting Irish are 8-2 on their home court. Notre Dame averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Hokies are 5-7 in conference matchups. Virginia Tech averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Notre Dame scores 73.2 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 73.0 Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The Fighting Irish and Hokies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Davis is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 6.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Hokies. Toibu Lawal is averaging 14.7 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.