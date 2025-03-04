Notre Dame hosts Raynaud and Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (19-10, 11-7 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-17, 6-12 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces Notre Dame after Maxime Raynaud scored 26 points in Stanford’s 73-68 win against the SMU Mustangs.

The Fighting Irish are 9-5 in home games. Notre Dame has a 2-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinal have gone 11-7 against ACC opponents. Stanford has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Notre Dame averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Stanford gives up. Stanford averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Notre Dame gives up.

The Fighting Irish and Cardinal square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Blakes is averaging 13.2 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cardinal. Raynaud is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.