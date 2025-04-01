Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles to enter transfer portal instead of WNBA draft, AP source says

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Olivia Miles has decided to enter the transfer portal and play another college season instead of going to the WNBA, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday night because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The 5-foot-10 guard had spent her entire college career at Notre Dame and was a projected lottery pick in the draft, which takes place in New York on April 14. Instead, she’ll join the more than 1,000 women’s basketball players in the portal and will be one of the most sought-after.

ESPN was first to report Miles’ decision.

Asked about her plans after the Irish lost to TCU in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Saturday, Miles said she wasn’t sure what she would decide.

“I literally have no idea. I need to make a few calls and talk to some people,” Miles said. “I’m very blessed because I’m in a great position. I could come back and have another year of college or I could play on a good team in the (WNBA).”

The 22-year-old is draft-eligible, having been at Notre Dame for four seasons. She has a year of eligibility left after sitting out last season while recovering from a knee injury she suffered at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The decision to leave college for the pros is more fraught than it used to be now that college players can earn money from lucrative name, image and likeness deals. By staying in college, Miles also stands to benefit from a new WNBA collective bargaining agreement that could give rookies higher salaries. Top picks in the WNBA currently make about $78,000.

Miles started all 34 games this season, averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

“I love college. I think I’ve outgrown it,” Miles said. “That kind of makes my decision tougher to stay.”

The quick turnaround from college to the WNBA season, which starts May 16, isn’t easy for any player. Miles said that won’t be the only factor in her choice.

“I trust in myself for whatever decision I make. Either decision would be good for me,” she said. “I’m just trusting in myself. I’ll be confident in my decision that I make, for sure.”

