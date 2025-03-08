Notre Dame Fighting Irish play in ACC Tournament against the Duke Blue Devils

Duke Blue Devils (24-7, 15-4 ACC) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (26-4, 17-2 ACC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Notre Dame plays in the ACC Tournament against No. 11 Duke.

The Fighting Irish’s record in ACC play is 17-2, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference games. Notre Dame averages 17.7 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Olivia Miles with 5.9.

The Blue Devils’ record in ACC action is 15-4. Duke is 22-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Notre Dame scores 85.7 points, 27.6 more per game than the 58.1 Duke gives up. Duke has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 36.2% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liatu King is averaging 11.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Fighting Irish. Hannah Hidalgo is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jadyn Donovan is averaging 5.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils. Ashlon Jackson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 83.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

