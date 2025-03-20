Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks meet in the first round of NCAA Tournament

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (29-5, 19-4 Southland) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (26-5, 17-3 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -31.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Notre Dame plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against SFA.

The Fighting Irish have gone 17-3 against ACC teams, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Notre Dame is 24-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Ladyjacks are 19-4 in Southland play. SFA ranks second in the Southland with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Trinity Moore averaging 5.1.

Notre Dame scores 84.7 points, 23.2 more per game than the 61.5 SFA allows. SFA has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points greater than the 36.3% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Hidalgo is averaging 24.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.7 steals for the Fighting Irish. Olivia Miles is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Faith Blackstone is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Ladyjacks. Harmaine Dominguez is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 11.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 10-0, averaging 71.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

