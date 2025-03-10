Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Pittsburgh Panthers square off in ACC Tournament

Pittsburgh Panthers (17-14, 8-12 ACC) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-17, 8-12 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame plays in the ACC Tournament against Pittsburgh.

The Fighting Irish’s record in ACC play is 8-12, and their record is 6-5 in non-conference games. Notre Dame averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Panthers are 8-12 in ACC play. Pittsburgh averages 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Notre Dame is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Pittsburgh allows to opponents. Pittsburgh averages 76.6 points per game, 3.6 more than the 73.0 Notre Dame allows.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.