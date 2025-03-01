Notre Dame faces Wake Forest following Burton’s 30-point game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-16, 6-11 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-9, 11-6 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -8.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame visits Wake Forest after Markus Burton scored 30 points in Notre Dame’s 83-68 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Demon Deacons are 11-3 on their home court. Wake Forest ranks seventh in the ACC with 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Tre’Von Spillers averaging 7.4.

The Fighting Irish have gone 6-11 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wake Forest averages 70.9 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 72.3 Notre Dame gives up. Notre Dame scores 5.2 more points per game (73.1) than Wake Forest gives up to opponents (67.9).

The Demon Deacons and Fighting Irish square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 28.5% from beyond the arc. Cameron Hildreth is averaging 15 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Burton is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.