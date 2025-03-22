Notre Dame and Michigan play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Michigan Wolverines (23-10, 13-8 Big Ten) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (27-5, 17-3 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -14.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Notre Dame and Michigan square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Fighting Irish are 17-3 against ACC opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. Notre Dame is third in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 61.9 points while holding opponents to 36.2% shooting.

The Wolverines are 13-8 in Big Ten play. Michigan is sixth in the Big Ten with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Syla Swords averaging 2.2.

Notre Dame scores 85.4 points, 19.4 more per game than the 66.0 Michigan gives up. Michigan averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Notre Dame allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Miles is averaging 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Fighting Irish. Hannah Hidalgo is averaging 20.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the past 10 games.

Swords is averaging 15.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Wolverines. Jordan Hobbs is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.