Northwestern visits Williams and Wisconsin

Northwestern Wildcats (9-16, 2-12 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (12-14, 3-12 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin takes on Northwestern after Serah Williams scored 23 points in Wisconsin’s 75-68 victory over the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Badgers are 8-5 on their home court. Wisconsin is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 2-12 in conference play. Northwestern ranks ninth in the Big Ten scoring 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Taylor Williams averaging 9.5.

Wisconsin is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.7% Northwestern allows to opponents. Northwestern averages 67.8 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 70.3 Wisconsin gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronnie Porter is averaging 8.5 points, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Badgers. Serah Williams is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games.

Casey Harter is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 7.2 points. Taylor Williams is averaging 13 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.