Northwestern visits Olsen and Iowa

Northwestern Wildcats (7-11, 0-7 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (13-7, 3-6 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa faces Northwestern after Lucy Olsen scored 20 points in Iowa’s 85-61 win over the Washington Huskies.

The Hawkeyes are 6-3 on their home court. Iowa has a 13-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats have gone 0-7 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern is 2-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Iowa’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Northwestern allows. Northwestern averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Iowa allows.

The Hawkeyes and Wildcats square off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olsen is averaging 15.8 points and 4.9 assists for the Hawkeyes. Hannah Stuelke is averaging 13.1 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Caileigh Walsh is averaging 11.2 points for the Wildcats. Casey Harter is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.