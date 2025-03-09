Northwestern State takes on Texas A&M-CC in Southland Tournament

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-16, 7-13 Southland) vs. Northwestern State Demons (15-14, 12-8 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State and Texas A&M-CC play in the Southland Tournament.

The Demons’ record in Southland games is 12-8, and their record is 3-6 against non-conference opponents. Northwestern State is fifth in the Southland in team defense, allowing 59.2 points while holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.

The Islanders’ record in Southland play is 7-13. Texas A&M-CC averages 61.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

Northwestern State makes 38.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (35.7%). Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 39.4% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 36.5% shooting opponents of Northwestern State have averaged.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Islanders: 4-6, averaging 59.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.