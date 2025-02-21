Northwestern State takes on New Orleans on 3-game losing streak

Northwestern State Demons (12-13, 9-7 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (3-22, 3-13 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State is looking to stop its three-game slide with a victory over New Orleans.

The Privateers have gone 2-8 at home. New Orleans has a 1-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Demons have gone 9-7 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is sixth in the Southland scoring 61.7 points per game and is shooting 38.2%.

New Orleans averages 58.4 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 58.6 Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than New Orleans allows.

The Privateers and Demons meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nora Francois is scoring 14.2 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Privateers. Jayla Kimbrough is averaging 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games.

Mya Blake is scoring 17.2 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Demons. Vernell Atamah is averaging 11.4 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

