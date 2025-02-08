Northwestern State plays McNeese following Blake’s 32-point game

Northwestern State Demons (11-10, 8-4 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (8-15, 3-9 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits McNeese after Mya Blake scored 32 points in Northwestern State’s 68-60 victory against the Nicholls Colonels.

The Cowgirls have gone 4-7 in home games. McNeese ranks third in the Southland in rebounding averaging 35.4 rebounds. Mireia Yespes paces the Cowgirls with 7.5 boards.

The Demons are 8-4 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is the Southland leader with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Vernell Atamah averaging 6.3.

McNeese makes 38.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Northwestern State has allowed to its opponents (35.8%). Northwestern State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game McNeese allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyla Davis averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Paris Guillory is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Blake is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Demons. Sharna Ayres is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Demons: 7-3, averaging 63.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.