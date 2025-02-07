Northwestern State plays McNeese after Blake’s 32-point game

Northwestern State Demons (11-10, 8-4 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (8-15, 3-9 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State takes on McNeese after Mya Blake scored 32 points in Northwestern State’s 68-60 win against the Nicholls Colonels.

The Cowgirls are 4-7 on their home court. McNeese is seventh in the Southland scoring 62.6 points while shooting 38.0% from the field.

The Demons are 8-4 in Southland play. Northwestern State is ninth in the Southland scoring 61.5 points per game and is shooting 38.1%.

McNeese averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 3.9 per game Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 61.5 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 66.6 McNeese allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiayra Ellis is averaging 8.9 points and 1.5 blocks for the Cowgirls. Paris Guillory is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Blake is averaging 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Demons. Vernell Atamah is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Demons: 7-3, averaging 63.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.