Northwestern State plays East Texas A&M in conference matchup

East Texas A&M Lions (7-21, 4-15 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (14-14, 11-8 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes Northwestern State and East Texas A&M will play on Wednesday.

The Demons have gone 8-5 in home games. Northwestern State has a 6-11 record against teams over .500.

The Lions are 4-15 in Southland play. East Texas A&M is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

Northwestern State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.6 per game East Texas A&M gives up. East Texas A&M averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Northwestern State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Blake averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Vernell Atamah is shooting 39.1% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jordyn Newsome is shooting 41.2% and averaging 14.2 points for the Lions. Cora Horvath is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 56.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.