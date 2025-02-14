Northwestern State hosts Thompson and SFA

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (12-13, 5-9 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (12-13, 8-6 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits Northwestern State after Keon Thompson scored 20 points in SFA’s 85-75 victory over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Demons have gone 8-3 at home. Northwestern State has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The ‘Jacks are 5-9 against Southland opponents. SFA is 6-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Northwestern State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game SFA allows. SFA averages 66.7 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 68.6 Northwestern State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Addison Patterson is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Demons. Micah Thomas is averaging 12.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kyle Hayman averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Thompson is averaging 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, five assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.