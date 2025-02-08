Northwestern plays Washington following Martinelli’s 27-point performance

Northwestern Wildcats (13-10, 4-8 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (11-11, 2-9 Big Ten)

Seattle; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -2.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits Washington after Nick Martinelli scored 27 points in Northwestern’s 77-75 victory against the USC Trojans.

The Huskies are 8-6 in home games. Washington has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 4-8 in conference play. Northwestern has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

Washington’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Washington gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Great Osobor is averaging 15.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Huskies. Zoom Diallo is averaging 11.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games.

Martinelli is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ty Berry is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.