Northwestern plays Nebraska in conference showdown

Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-10, 9-8 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (9-17, 2-13 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Taylor Williams and Northwestern host Alexis Markowski and Nebraska in Big Ten play Sunday.

The Wildcats are 6-10 in home games. Northwestern allows 73.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Cornhuskers have gone 9-8 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is fifth in the Big Ten with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Markowski averaging 5.8.

Northwestern averages 67.8 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 67.7 Nebraska allows. Nebraska averages 75.1 points per game, 1.3 more than the 73.8 Northwestern gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Harter averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Caileigh Walsh is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

Markowski is shooting 47.2% and averaging 16.4 points for the Cornhuskers. Britt Prince is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.