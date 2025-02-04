Northwestern faces USC after Leach’s 23-point outing

USC Trojans (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (12-10, 3-8 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts USC after Jalen Leach scored 23 points in Northwestern’s 75-69 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Wildcats have gone 10-3 in home games. Northwestern scores 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Trojans have gone 5-5 against Big Ten opponents. USC averages 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Northwestern is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.8% USC allows to opponents. USC averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Northwestern allows.

The Wildcats and Trojans match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Martinelli is shooting 47.7% and averaging 19.4 points for the Wildcats. Ty Berry is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chibuzo Agbo averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Desmond Claude is averaging 18.5 points and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.