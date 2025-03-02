Northwestern faces conference foe Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-10, 9-8 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (9-17, 2-13 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alexis Markowski and Nebraska visit Taylor Williams and Northwestern on Sunday.

The Wildcats are 6-10 in home games. Northwestern is 4-17 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cornhuskers have gone 9-8 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is fourth in the Big Ten with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Markowski averaging 8.1.

Northwestern scores 67.8 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 67.7 Nebraska allows. Nebraska has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

The Wildcats and Cornhuskers square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Harter is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging seven points. Williams is averaging 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Markowski is scoring 16.4 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Cornhuskers. Britt Prince is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

