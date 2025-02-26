Northern Kentucky plays Purdue Fort Wayne after Dilling’s 28-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (14-15, 9-9 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (19-10, 12-6 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky takes on Purdue Fort Wayne after Josh Dilling scored 28 points in Northern Kentucky’s 71-67 victory over the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Mastodons have gone 12-1 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne is 19-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 8.8 turnovers per game.

The Norse have gone 9-9 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky has an 8-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 82.2 points, 10.4 more per game than the 71.8 Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Jackson is averaging 19.2 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mastodons. Rasheed Bello is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Trey Robinson is scoring 15.1 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Norse. Dilling is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Norse: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.