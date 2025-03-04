Northern Kentucky Norse and Detroit Mercy Titans square off in Horizon League Tournament

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-23, 4-16 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (16-15, 11-9 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -12.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays in the Horizon League Tournament against Detroit Mercy.

The Norse are 11-9 against Horizon League opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Northern Kentucky ranks third in the Horizon League with 14.1 assists per game led by Sam Vinson averaging 4.1.

The Titans’ record in Horizon League action is 4-16. Detroit Mercy has a 5-16 record against opponents over .500.

Northern Kentucky averages 71.3 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 75.1 Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Northern Kentucky has given up to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Dilling is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 12.7 points. Trey Robinson is averaging 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 16.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Titans. TJ Nadeau is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Titans: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.