Northern Kentucky hosts Leo and Cleveland State

Cleveland State Vikings (20-5, 11-3 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-16, 6-8 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits Northern Kentucky after Destiny Leo scored 20 points in Cleveland State’s 79-58 win against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Norse are 5-6 on their home court. Northern Kentucky is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The Vikings are 11-3 in Horizon play. Cleveland State scores 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 16.4 points per game.

Northern Kentucky averages 65.9 points, 5.8 more per game than the 60.1 Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Northern Kentucky have averaged.

The Norse and Vikings match up Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macey Blevins averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Mya Meredith is shooting 43.7% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Mickayla Perdue is scoring 20.0 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Vikings. Jordana Reisma is averaging 15.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 65.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Vikings: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

