Northern Kentucky hosts Green Bay following Kondrakiewicz’s 31-point performance

Green Bay Phoenix (16-5, 9-1 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (7-14, 4-6 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits Northern Kentucky after Jasmine Kondrakiewicz scored 31 points in Green Bay’s 75-62 victory over the Wright State Raiders.

The Norse are 4-5 in home games. Northern Kentucky ranks eighth in the Horizon in team defense, giving up 70.2 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Phoenix are 9-1 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay scores 67.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Green Bay allows. Green Bay averages 67.5 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 70.2 Northern Kentucky gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaci Jones is averaging 5.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Norse. Mya Meredith is averaging 12.9 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games.

Natalie McNeal is averaging 14.2 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Phoenix. Cassie Schiltz is averaging 11.1 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 9-1, averaging 69.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.