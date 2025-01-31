Northern Iowa visits Drake after Aalsma’s 20-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (10-10, 5-4 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (12-8, 6-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays Northern Iowa after Abbie Aalsma scored 20 points in Drake’s 93-66 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-3 at home. Drake is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 5-4 in MVC play. Northern Iowa averages 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Drake is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.2% Northern Iowa allows to opponents. Northern Iowa scores 5.7 more points per game (74.8) than Drake gives up to opponents (69.1).

The Bulldogs and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Dinnebier averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 20.4 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Anna Miller is shooting 49.6% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Maya McDermott is shooting 45.3% and averaging 19.7 points for the Panthers. Kayba Laube is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.