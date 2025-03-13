Northern Iowa plays in MVC Tournament against the Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores (4-27, 2-18 MVC) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (16-15, 11-9 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa and Indiana State meet in the MVC Tournament.

The Panthers’ record in MVC games is 11-9, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference games. Northern Iowa ranks seventh in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Sycamores are 2-18 in MVC play. Indiana State gives up 77.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 12.3 points per game.

Northern Iowa is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Indiana State allows to opponents. Indiana State averages 65.5 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 69.1 Northern Iowa allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Panthers won 75-65 in the last matchup on Dec. 29. Kayba Laube led the Panthers with 20 points, and Keslyn Secrist led the Sycamores with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laube is shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 12.4 points. Maya McDermott is shooting 43.2% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Secrist is scoring 13.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Sycamores. Bella Finnegan is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 71.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.