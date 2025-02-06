Northern Iowa hosts Barnes and Bradley

Bradley Braves (9-12, 3-7 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (10-11, 5-5 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley plays Northern Iowa after Soleil Barnes scored 22 points in Bradley’s 68-46 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Panthers have gone 5-4 in home games. Northern Iowa is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Braves have gone 3-7 against MVC opponents. Bradley has a 6-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Northern Iowa averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 4.0 per game Bradley gives up. Bradley averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Northern Iowa gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayba Laube averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 47.7% from beyond the arc. Maya McDermott is shooting 42.0% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games.

Barnes is shooting 39.0% and averaging 15.5 points for the Braves. Tamia Perryman is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Braves: 3-7, averaging 56.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

