Northern Iowa hosts Barnes and Bradley

Bradley Braves (9-12, 3-7 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (10-11, 5-5 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley visits Northern Iowa after Soleil Barnes scored 22 points in Bradley’s 68-46 win against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Panthers are 5-4 in home games. Northern Iowa is sixth in the MVC with 14.2 assists per game led by Maya McDermott averaging 4.8.

The Braves are 3-7 against MVC opponents. Bradley has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Northern Iowa averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 4.0 per game Bradley allows. Bradley averages 59.4 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 70.1 Northern Iowa allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDermott is averaging 20 points and 4.8 assists for the Panthers. Kayba Laube is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Barnes is averaging 15.5 points for the Braves. Tamia Perryman is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Braves: 3-7, averaging 56.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.