Northern Illinois visits Suder and Miami (OH)

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-22, 1-13 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (20-7, 11-3 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -14.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on Northern Illinois after Peter Suder scored 22 points in Miami (OH)’s 96-92 overtime win over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The RedHawks have gone 13-1 in home games. Miami (OH) ranks second in the MAC with 15.8 assists per game led by Suder averaging 3.5.

The Huskies are 1-13 in MAC play. Northern Illinois is 3-13 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

Miami (OH) averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois’ 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Miami (OH) has given up to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Suder is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the RedHawks. Kam Craft is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

James Dent Jr. is averaging 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Huskies. Quentin Jones is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 73.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.